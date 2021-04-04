Hyde Co. health officials hosting COVID-19 vaccination event on April 13

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) -- In a 911 call made right after last week's deadly I-95 road rage shooting, a witness can be heard trying to help law enforcement track down the killer.

News13 obtained two 911 calls from the shooting. We're choosing not to share the call from the victim's husband out of respect for the family. In the other call, a woman tells a dispatcher what she saw.