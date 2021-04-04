Hyde Co. health officials hosting COVID-19 vaccination event on April 13

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Health officials at Ocracoke Health Center and Engelhard Medical Center will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this month.

The event is scheduled for April 13 for patients 18 and up. No appointment is required but, anyone wishing to get a vaccine will have to be registered as a patient of the facility.

Officials say registration materials will be available at the event. They will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is a 2-dose series separated by 28 days.

Each facility has a limited number of vaccines available and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ocracoke will offer vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until vaccines run out.

Engelhard will offer vaccinations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until vaccines run out.

