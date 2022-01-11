Health officials host free COVID-19 testing clinics in Bertie, Hertford, Chowan

HERTFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials are hosting free COVID-19 testing clinics in North Carolina.

Bertie County – Bertie Early College

Hertford County

Chowan County – American Legion

To schedule a COVID-19 test, CLICK HERE or call (877) 562-4850.

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/.