‘He was terrified,’ son says as Raleigh granddad still in hospital after dog attack that injured 3 others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Robert Neyland remains in the hospital, but his family said he’s doing well, following a rottweiler attack in North Raleigh that injured three others, including a boy about 10 years old.

Bobby Smith said the dogs first approached Neyland, his 70-year-old father, at the foot of the driveway and started to attack him as he backed up towards the house.

Smith was making lunch when he heard Neyland screaming for him outside the front door.

“He was terrified, he looked like he was going to die, and I realized just how bad those rottweilers were, and I said ‘holy cow we need to do something’,” Smith said.

He jumped in to fend off the two rottweilers that had his father down on the ground. He said he used brooms to hit them, and called his son Robert, Neyland’s grandson, to come help.

“The first instinct was to punch, so I came out and I sucker punched one of them, and I felt so bad for it because before I used to be an animal guy,” Robert Smith said.

Robert Smith said he kicked and punch the dogs, and one of the dogs bit his arm in the process.

The Smith family called an ambulance, and while it was on its way the dogs ran down the street. The dogs then attacked a child, and his father who was trying to help. That father stabbed at least one of the dogs before they ran off and were later captured by authorites.

Raleigh police tell CBS 17 the rottweilers will be euthanized after 10 days.

“From what I seen what they did to grandpa, and for him fearing for his life, they can really do some serious damage in a heartbeat, and they can go south really quick on you,” Neyland’s son Bobby Smith said.