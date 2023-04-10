NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) – The deadline is approaching to apply for the Office of Historically Black Colleges and Universities Outreach Internship Program at the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The 10-week summer internship program provides real-world, hands-on experiences for students attending HBCU and minority-serving institutions in North Carolina, and the program gives graduate and undergraduate students valuable work experience at NCDOT and they get to learn what a career in the transportation industry can offer.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 12.
Included in the internship are:
- Professional development workshops on resume building
- Business writing
- Networking
Interns also get valuable experience working with NCDOT leaders and develop career connections. They will work 40 hours per week as temporary employees, and are paid a competitive wage.
Internship applicants must have graduated within the past three years from a North Carolina HBCU/MSI undergraduate or graduate degree program, or be currently enrolled in a North Carolina HBCU/MSI undergraduate or graduate program.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Resident of North Carolina
- Completed at least 24 credit hours at an North Carolina HBCU/MSI
- Currently enrolled as a full-time student at an North Carolina HBCU/MSI or have graduated from a North Carolina HBCU/MSI within the past three years
- Minimum 2.5 GPA
- Legal right to work in the U.S.
Successful applicants will have:
- Innovative ideas for enhancing NCDOT programs and initiatives
- Exceptional communication and organization skills
- An interest in working on state government reform efforts
- The flexibility to work on multiple projects simultaneously
People can apply at the N.C. State government employment website. A college transcript is required. Any applications without a transcript will be considered incomplete. The deadline to submit an application Wednesday.