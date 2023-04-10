NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) – The deadline is approaching to apply for the Office of Historically Black Colleges and Universities Outreach Internship Program at the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The 10-week summer internship program provides real-world, hands-on experiences for students attending HBCU and minority-serving institutions in North Carolina, and the program gives graduate and undergraduate students valuable work experience at NCDOT and they get to learn what a career in the transportation industry can offer.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 12.

Included in the internship are:

Professional development workshops on resume building

Business writing

Networking

Interns also get valuable experience working with NCDOT leaders and develop career connections. They will work 40 hours per week as temporary employees, and are paid a competitive wage.

Internship applicants must have graduated within the past three years from a North Carolina HBCU/MSI undergraduate or graduate degree program, or be currently enrolled in a North Carolina HBCU/MSI undergraduate or graduate program.

Eligibility requirements include:

Resident of North Carolina

Completed at least 24 credit hours at an North Carolina HBCU/MSI

Currently enrolled as a full-time student at an North Carolina HBCU/MSI or have graduated from a North Carolina HBCU/MSI within the past three years

Minimum 2.5 GPA

Legal right to work in the U.S.

Successful applicants will have:

Innovative ideas for enhancing NCDOT programs and initiatives

Exceptional communication and organization skills

An interest in working on state government reform efforts

The flexibility to work on multiple projects simultaneously

People can apply at the N.C. State government employment website​​. A college transcript is required. Any applications without a transcript will be considered incomplete. The deadline to submit an application Wednesday.