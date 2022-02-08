Has eastern NC reached the omicron peak? Vidant doctor says ‘the surge will be over when we see the hospital not be so stressed’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With case numbers and positivity rates coming down in Eastern North Carolina, some people might wonder if we are past the omicron peak.

Doctors at Vidant Medical Center said it’s a good sign case numbers are falling, but one thing continues to burden the hospital: the number of COVID-positive patients is still very high at Vidant.

“Really, the surge will be over when we see the hospital not be so stressed,” said Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, Vidant’s medical director of infectious disease.

On Tuesday, there were 277 COVID-positive patients at Vidant. Dr. Gallaher said that number is down slightly, but not enough.

“We’ve got a lot of people still in the hospital that are really, really sick,” he said.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Stantonsburg Road looked a lot different Tuesday than it did this time last month. Long lines once wrapping through the parking lot were down to single cars waiting for tests.

“I think we were pleasantly surprised,” said Gallaher.

On January 7, workers at the Statonsburg Road site tested 650 people in one day, with a 40.8% positivity rate. Exactly one month later on February 7, that number was down to 141 people tested in a day, with 35.5% of tests coming back positive.

“We are definitely coming down and moving in the right direction,” said Gallaher. “We just need to keep moving in that direction. We don’t need to get complacent.”

Does this mean we’ve reached omicron’s peak? Dr. Gallaher said we’re on the downhill slope of the curve.

“We have reached the peak and are coming down,” he said.

That doesn’t mean the surge is over though. There’s still a possibility of more variants.

“The virus is gonna mutate and this won’t be the last variant we see,” said Gallaher.

Gallaher said he’s hopeful the BA.2 subvariant won’t cause such a severe spike as omicron did.

“I don’t think any of us are terribly worried this new subvariant or anything like that is going to make another surge anytime soon,” he said.

The doctor said we still need to stick to the basics — washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.

Pitt County’s Board of Education voted Monday night to make masks optional starting next week. Gallaher said he respects the decision, but masking is still one of the best defenses against COVID-19.