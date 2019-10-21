Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Handguns, large amounts of cocaine, marijuana seized during drug bust in Gates County

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – Gates County Sheriff’s Office

GATES COUNTY, N. C. (WAVY) – Authorities seized handguns and large amounts of marijuana and cocaine among other items during a drug bust in Gates County, North Carolina.

According to the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the sheriff’s office, State Bureau of Investigations, Down East Drug Task Force, and the Albemarle Drug Task Force seized various items during a drug bust at two homes in Gates County on Friday, October 18.

Seized items included large amounts marijuana, cocaine, cash, digital sclaes, two hand guns, a shotgun, and other drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, October 18, 2019, the Gates County Sheriff's Office, State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), Down East Drug…

Posted by Gates County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories