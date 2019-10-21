Handguns, large amounts of cocaine, marijuana seized during drug bust in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N. C. (WAVY) – Authorities seized handguns and large amounts of marijuana and cocaine among other items during a drug bust in Gates County, North Carolina.

According to the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the sheriff’s office, State Bureau of Investigations, Down East Drug Task Force, and the Albemarle Drug Task Force seized various items during a drug bust at two homes in Gates County on Friday, October 18.

Seized items included large amounts marijuana, cocaine, cash, digital sclaes, two hand guns, a shotgun, and other drug paraphernalia.