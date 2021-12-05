Gunshots fired at NC State students during armed carjacking attempt

The area where the armed carjacking attempt took place early Sunday. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several North Carolina State University students were shot at early Sunday morning by a man who attempted to steal their vehicle, university police said.

At approximately 3:22 a.m., a man approached multiple students in a vehicle and tried to take it from them. The students managed to drive away, but not before the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun at them.

The suspect, described as approximately six feet tall, wearing all black clothing and having braided hair or dreadlocks, fled on foot following shooting at the students in the direction of Greek Village and Varsity Drive on campus, university police said on Facebook.

University Police did not say if any students sustained any injuries.

However, they did remind the campus ways to stay as safe as possible on campus, especially at night:

Assailants are more likely to target individuals walking alone, on darkened or unlit paths, or who are distracted by headphones or activities such as texting,

Walk in groups whenever possible, especially at night,

Do not wear earbuds, headphones, or listen to music while walking alone.