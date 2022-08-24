GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The medical examiner’s report has revealed new details after a Guilford College student drowned near the Tuckertown Reservoir in Montgomery County.

At about 3:56 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews responded to the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on Highway 49 in Montgomery County after witnesses said 20-year-old Ahmad Brewington jumped off a cliff into the water and did not resurface. His body was found just a little bit before 8 p.m.

The drowning happened at a point where Montgomery County, Stanly County and Davidson County all come together.

The medical examiner noted Brewington’s cause of death as an accidental drowning. He adds that Brewington “is reported to have jumped in under his own free will” and the victim had not been consuming alcohol or drugs.

Brewington reportedly knew how to swim “yet has never taken formal swimming lessons,” according to the report.

Lynette Brewington, Ahmad’s mother, said her son went down to the water with a group of 10 Guilford College football teammates, although he was not familiar with the water.

“I feel bad that I didn’t tell him he couldn’t go,” Lynette said. “I never imagined it would turn out like this.”

On April 27, Guilford College held a vigil in honor of Brewington, who was a sophomore student, aspiring physicial therapist and football player at the Greensboro school.

Hundreds of students gathered outside Founders Hall to remember their classmate. Some lit candles while others wrote special messages about the football player’s legacy on note cards.

Lynette said she was proud of her son’s accomplishments in the classroom and the football field. It’s a legacy Lynette doesn’t want the community to forget.

“Cause as a mom, I would probably say he was perfect, but he truly, truly was a gift to us all,” she said. “Ahmad was amazing.”