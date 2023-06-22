CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – A vessel that grounded on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore was removed Wednesday.

The 28-foot vessel named “Carol-ina” was found Sunday morning on the beach near the northeast entrance to Hatteras Village. Four passengers were on the boat, but no injuries were reported.

A special use permit was issued Wednesday to the boat’s owner and his salvage contractor to remove the boat from the beach, and around 11 a.m., the contractor used a crane to lift the vessel over a dune and onto a trailer on N.C. Highway 12.

This removal did force the northbound lane of N.C. Highway 12 to close, which caused delays between Hatteras and Frisco. The southbound lane was used to alternate traffic for less than an hour while the vessel was removed.