OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – Wawa is moving into North Carolina.

On Friday, May 12, the convenience retailer held a ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on their first store in the state.

The store’s location will be in Kill Devil Hills at 1900 N. Croatan Hwy. Construction is projected to last months. According to Wawa, the estimated opening date is in the first quarter of 2024.

Photo courtesy of Wawa Inc.

Photo courtesy of Wawa Inc.

During the groundbreaking event, Wawa awarded the Coast Guard Foundation and Dare County Special Olympics with $3,000.

It is not the only location planned for North Carolina. In a press release, Wawa announced it is one of thirty-five stores set to open in the state in the next five years, all east of I-95. Wawa is predicting to have 50 stores in the state in the next eight to ten years.

The next location planned to begin construction this year will be in Elizabeth City, at Halstead Blvd. and Rt. 17. In the fall, Wawa is currently planning community events to announce plans for stores in the Wilson and Greenville markets.