Grenade purchased at NC antique mall could still explode, ATF says

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WBTW) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is looking for help locating a grenade that was purchased from an antique mall in Ocean Isle Beach that could still explode.

The grenade was purchased June 13 at Fancy Flea Antique Mall at 2773 Ocean Highway West in Shallotte, according to ATF. The seller believed the grenade was an inert MK2 grenade — the style used during World War II.

ATF said it was learned that the grenade may still contain materials that could degrade and explode or explode by impact. Neither the vendor or buyer believed the grenade could be functioning or hazardous when it was purchased, according to ATF.

Anyone who purchased a grenade from the antique mall on June 13 is asked to call the North Carolina Field Division at 704-716-1800, 1-800-ATF-TIPS, or ATFTips@atf.gov.