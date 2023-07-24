GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police continue to investigate the shooting death of a man at Planet Fitness three weeks ago.

Jayden Harrison, 22, was found shot to death in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on July 4. The Greenville Police Department is now treating the case as a homicide after saying Harrison was shot. So far, investigators have received very little information to help them solve the case.

A meeting was held Monday between Harrison’s family, members of GPD and the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office. Police continue to ask the public for tips.

“Our family is suffering,” said Susan Harrison, Jayden’s mother. “Jayden has always been intentional about pouring himself into others, and just recently he started a journey to pour into himself.”

Jayden Harrison (Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

His mother also said he had so much potential.

“He was starting to meal prep, journal and he had wrote out some life goals,” she said. “He had taken a turn in his life. he was just 22. He had just pre-registered for classes and he was starting to work out.”

Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said they are doing everything they can but need the public to speak out if they have seen or know anything.

“Detectives have put in several weeks’ worth of work of behind the scene stuff,” Sauls said. “They include video surveillance, personal interviews, re-interviewing the family. It’s even more difficult when you have information as limited as it is today, almost as limited as it was when we started this investigation.”

“You may have a loved one who went by the area and mentioned something and never mentioned it again. no detail is too small,” Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon said.

In the meantime, the family is pleading and hoping for answers.

“As a mother, I am pleading that if anyone has any information or saw anything or heard anything in regards to that night with my baby Jayden, please, please reach out,” Susan Harrison said.

Anyone who may have details about this case or was in the area during the time Harrison’s body was found is asked to call Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest. Information can be provided anonymously.