Greenville police investigating after baby stabbed, hospitalized, mother taken into custody

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating after officials said a baby was stabbed Monday afternoon.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the incident happened on Taylor Street in Greenville. The child was transported to Vidant Medical Center. The mother of the child was taken into custody by police.

The extend of the baby’s injuries was not known, but Hunter said the child was conscious and alert when transported to the hospital.

Officials were still investigating Monday afternoon and had no further information to provide.