GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For another year, Greensboro received a perfect score.

The Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipality Equity Index was released for 2022. Last year, Greensboro was in a three-way tie for first place with Durham and Chapel Hill. This year, they shared the perfect score with Carrboro and Chapel Hill, Durham sliding down the ranking slightly.

This marks the 8th consecutive year that Greensboro has been among the top cities in North Carolina for equity and inclusion of LGBTQ people and the second year in a row that it has earned perfect marks.

This yearly report is produced by the Human Rights Campaign and is available online.

Here are the rankings for other North Carolina cities:

Greensboro, Chapel Hill & Carrboro— 100 Durham & Winston-Salem — 92 Charlotte — 86 Raleigh — 85 Wilmington — 66 Cary — 50 Fayetteville — 41

Cary made huge strides between 2021 and 2022, going from just 12 points in 2021 to 50 this year. Wilmington’s score also increased from 36 to 66. Durham, however, lost 8 points. These big increases in the equity index come an overall increase in anti-LGBTQ crime and rhetoric over the past few years.