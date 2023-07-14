GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the two newest additions to the Greensboro Science Center’s red panda family.

Greensboro Science Center red pandas Usha, the mother, and Tai, the father, welcomed into the world two babies, one male and one female, their second litter after Ravi, who turned 1 on June 20.

On Thursday, the Greensboro Science Center announced during an Instagram live stream that the red pandas are named Zuko and Azula, inspired by the Fire Nation prince and princess from the Nickelodeon TV show “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

The Greensboro Science Center announces two newborn red panda cubs. (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

In a statement shortly after the birth of the twins, GSC Vice-President of Animal Care and Welfare Jessica Hoffman said, “We were excited to once again receive a breeding recommendation from the Red Panda SSP program and were especially pleased to have twins this year instead of a single cub!” said

After noticing some concerning behaviors from Usha, GSC staff took the cubs for hand-rearing.

“We know they are in good hands with our talented animal care team!” Hoffman said.

Red Panda Lead Keeper Kelly Rauch says their personalities are already starting to shine through shortly after their birth.

“The male is always looking for his sister after their feeds, while the female is independent and has a lot to say,” Rauch said.

Rauch added that, after Ravi, the GSC’s first successful red panda birth, the team is feeling more ready to raise these two red panda cubs.

“I feel like the panda team is more comfortable across the board taking care of the cubs since this is our second time around,” Rauch said. “We are so excited to have two cubs this time because they can play with each other and grow up together. Watching them interact should be a lot of fun for everyone.”