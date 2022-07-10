A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead including a teenager and a Greensboro firefighter following a fiery crash on Saturday.

State Troopers came to NC-61 near Turner Smith Road after getting a report of a crash at 4:50 p.m.

Investigators say that Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville was driving northbound on NC-61 in a 2012 Dodge Charger while Richard Norman Murrell, 58, of Reidsville, was driving southbound on NC-61 in a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee when Lattero lost control of his car and crossed onto the southbound line striking Murrel’s Jeep.

Lattero suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital for treatment. Two passengers in Lattero’s car, a 15-year-old and Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville, were trapped inside of the car as it caught on fire. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In the Jeep, Murrell’s wife, Tonya Renae Murrell, 50, of Reidsville, suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Richard Murrell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard Murrell was a fireman with the Greensboro Fire Department, assigned to Station 5 on Westover Terrace.

There is currently a Crash Reconstruction Unit working on determining the cause of the tragedy.

Alexio Lattero is being charged with the following:

3 counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Exceeding a safe speed

Driving left of center

The area of NC-61 near Turner Smith Road is closed as the investigation continues.