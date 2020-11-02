Grandmother shot while in yard with several children in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham grandmother went to the hospital after she was shot in her own front yard Sunday afternoon.

Police say she was not the intended target when someone fired multiple shots.

The incident happened about 2 p.m on Southerland Street near N.C. 98.

Adrian Alston says her grandmother, Louvenia Alston, had visitors over.

Alston says everyone was outside, including several children, when someone drove up, started shooting, and then drove off.

Louvenia Alston, 72, was struck in the thigh.

Bullets struck the house and vehicles outside, but no one else was wounded in the shooting.

“My grandmother just got shot over some violence that had nothing to do with her,” said Adrian Alston. “I just don’t understand what makes a person want to hurt one person but not care about other people that’s around. It doesn’t make sense.”

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

Louvenia Alston was taken to Duke University Hospital. Police say her injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

This is the third case of a woman being shot in Durham within 14 hours Sunday. Two women were seriously injured when they shot early Sunday in the area of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Tower Boulevard.