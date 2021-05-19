Gov. Cooper, NC officials to discuss allocating COVID-19 recovery funds

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/WAVY) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state officials will discuss their plans for allocating federal funds from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Wednesday afternoon.

States, including North Carolina, are set to receive nearly $200 billion in recovery funds from the U.S. government.

State Budget Director Charlie Perusse will join Gov. Cooper Wednesday at 2 p.m. WAVY News 10 will stream the latest updates online and on Facebook.

The funds are expected to go to schools, healthcare and other institutions affected by the pandemic.

Treasury officials said the funds should not be used by state and local governments to cut taxes, pay down debt or bolster reserve funds.

Governor Cooper and State Budget Director Charlie Perusse will share the Governor's recommendations for investing federal American Recovery Plan funds at 2:00 PM today.



Watch it LIVE on Gov. Cooper's Twitter and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/n9GswdNagV — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 19, 2021

Biden called the plan the first step in economic recovery.

“Some critics said we didn’t need the American Rescue Plan — that this economy would just heal itself,” Biden says. “Today’s report just underscores, in my view, how vital the actions we’re taking are…we’re still digging out of an economic collapse.”