Gov. Cooper extends order of flags at half-staff in honor of late Larry Womble

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) — On Sunday morning, Governor Roy Cooper extended the order for United States and North Carolina flags to remain at half-staff for late former State Representative Larry Womble.

The renewed order asks state facilities to keep their flags lowered through sunset on Monday, May 18.

Larry Womble’s political career spans more than three decades. He was elected to represent North Carolina’s 71st District in 1995, where he served until 2012. A notable advocate for the minority and underserved communities, Womble was a strong activist for the 2009 Racial Justice Act, which created a method for death row prisoners to contest their sentences.

Prior to his role in the NC General Assembly, Womble served three terms as alderman for the City of Winston-Salem from 1981-1993.

Womble passed away on Thursday, May 14.

“Former Representative Larry Womble spent his life advocating for racial justice and education equality in North Carolina. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones and the Winston-Salem community.” Roy Cooper | Governor of North Carolina

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.