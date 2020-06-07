Gov. Cooper extends order for flags to remain at half-staff to honor Marine

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain at half-staff in honor of Camp Lejeune PFC Ethan M. Moores.

The flags were originally lowered in honor of George Floyd, a native North Carolinian killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As the state continues to honor the life of Floyd, the flags will remain lowered until sunset on Sunday, June 7 to honor Moores.

Moores passed away on Wednesday, May 27, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was stationed at Marine Corps Camp Lejeune and was born in Machias, Maine.

Services for PFC Moores were held in Lubec, Maine, where he received full military honors.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Latest News