Gov. Cooper extends alcohol curfew through September

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has extended his executive order that puts limits on how late alcohol can be sold across the state in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order 153 was set to expire Monday at 11 p.m. – it will now stay in effect until Oct. 2.

It went into effect July 31.

“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” said Cooper. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”

Cooper said the curfew aims to keep restaurants from becoming bars after hours.

The order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores, or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.