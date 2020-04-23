Gov. Cooper expected to release plans today for next steps as COVID-19 continues to impact NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina’s coronavirus restrictions have been in place for more than a month now and many people are wondering when things will get back to “normal.”

Today, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to share those plans alongside his COVID-19 task force during a 3 p.m. press conference. You can watch it on air or stream it on WAVY.com.

Gov. Cooper has previously said it’s all about the three “T’s” as far as when we’ll see restrictions start to ease – testing, tracing, and trends.

As of April 23, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics show that 96,185 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state – that means that less than 1% of North Carolina’s population has been tested for the virus.

Confirmed cases continue to trend up. There are currently 7,608 cases in North Carolina and at least 253 people have died so far.

Here’s the current county-by-county breakdown in the WAVY TV viewing area:

Bertie County: 31 cases, 1 death (4 new cases)

Chowan County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

Currituck County: 2 cases, 0 deaths

Dare County: 12 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Gates County: 6 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)

Hertford County: 14 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)

Northampton County: 74 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)

Pasquotank County: 33 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Perquimans County: 8 cases, 0 death

The state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 29. So far, Cooper has not extended it.

Dare County, which has been closed to visitors and non-resident property owners for more than a month, plans to lift some restrictions on May 4.

Lawmakers will be back in Raleigh for the spring session starting next Tuesday. Republican senators have said they want an idea of the plan before then.

Last week, Cooper ordered more restrictions on essential businesses to maintain social distancing and limit the number of people inside stores.

Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina have already put plans in place to reopen. Georgia and South Carolina have already reopened some nonessential businesses like retail stores and some places are allowing inside dining at restaurants.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he disagreed “strongly” with Georgia’s plans, saying “I think it’s too soon.”

