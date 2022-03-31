WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Governor Roy Cooper visited Pitt Community College on Thursday. He talked with Pitt Community College students who are recipients of the NC Longleaf Commitment grant.

“Helping people get over the top and get that degree or certificate that they need to get a lot of these new good-paying jobs that we have,” said Cooper. “So we want to make sure that these students have the education and the training that they need to be able to get these jobs. And the Longleaf Commitment grants help provide that.”

Cooper launched the Longleaf Commitment Community College Program grant in 2021. The purpose of the grant is to help community college students from low- and middle-class families still achieve their educational goals.

Seven Pitt Community College students who attended the talk are grant recipients. They talked with the governor about how the grant allows them to continue their education.

“I was able to come here and get my education. So it covers not only my tuition but access codes and you know, just other school supplies,” said Yamileth Espino, a PCC student and grant recipient. “And so since my parents are immigrants, they actually never got a chance to finish high school even maybe not even middle school.

“So it was even more important to me to pursue my education past high school. And so now here I am in college, hopefully going into social work.”

The Longleaf Commitment grant not only impacts the students that attended the governor’s talk but it enhances the PCC community.

“This helps our students to maintain and to graduate from Pitt Community College and hopefully go into the workforce, where they can provide for their families and maybe change even a generation from now,” said Dr. Lawrence Rouse, president of PCC. “So it’s very important that we provide this support for them, it’s an investment into our students that our students can then invest back into their communities.”

For more information about the grant and how to apply, visit North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant | NC Community Colleges.