Gov. Cooper again extends modified stay-at-home order to Feb. 28

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has again extended his modified stay-at-home order – this time until Feb. 28.

Cooper’s curfew was set to expire on Friday after he had already extended it for three weeks earlier in the month.

The modified stay-at-home order requires people to be home between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. with some exceptions.

Cooper said the statewide mask mandate, closure of indoor bars and limits on mass gatherings and retail establishment capacity remain in place as well.

Cooper called getting vaccines to people as his top priority.

He called the lack of available vaccines “maddening.” But he said things will get better as more vaccines are delivered from the federal government.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the trajectory of COVID cases is still too high.

Cohen said the state has made it through the spike from the holidays but the new variants are “worrisome.”

She said to act like you have the virus in order to help slow the spread.

“I know people are tired and stressed,” Cohen said.

She and Cooper both said Wednesday the state has administered 99 percent of North Carolina’s available first doses.

On Tuesday, the state said it had reached a milestone with 95 percent of all first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it received having been administered.

But according to its own data, hundreds of thousands of doses have still not been used. Most of it is attributed to second doses and those that are intended for long term care programs.

“Ninety-five percent of all first doses of COVID vaccine have been administered,” said Cohen earlier in the week. “An incredible achievement that demonstrates to the federal government that North Carolina is ready to take on more vaccine. And we need those additional vaccines now.”

When you do the math, it adds up. The state hasn’t administered 300,000+ first and second doses.

And, 200,00 doses still haven’t been given out to long-term care programs. That accounts for nearly 540,000 doses.

To be clear, the federal government is in charge of vaccinating those long-term care programs. They’re working with CVS and Walgreens to do it.