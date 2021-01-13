Gov. Cooper activates National Guard for security in Washington, Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has mobilized approximately 550 North Carolina National Guardsmen to assist with upcoming security needs in Washington and Raleigh.

Around 350 troops were activated for security in North Carolina, beginning this weekend to support state and local authorities.

An additional 200 will go to D.C. for help prior to and during the Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Ongoing security concerns in Washington, D.C. and state capitals around the nation following last week’s attack on the US Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe. I have spoken with state and federal authorities and thank the men and women of the North Carolina National Guard for their continued service to our state and nation,” said Cooper.

State and local law enforcement leaders told CBS 17 on Tuesday they are working together, and remain vigilant against threats at North Carolina’s Capitol and grounds this weekend.

The FBI issued a warning about planned armed protests at all 50 state capitols this weekend. A flyer circulating widely online calls for armed marches Sunday.

“We don’t know yet who is planning to come here. We are working with Capitol Police. We are working with State Highway Patrol. We are working with the legislative police. We are collaborating. We are sharing information,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, which oversees Capitol Police, says they can’t comment on specific security plans, but they remain extremely vigilant.

