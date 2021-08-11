Goldsboro 2-year-old murdered in March has autopsy released revealing blunt force trauma

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The autopsy report of a murdered Goldsboro two-year-old from March was released Wednesday afternoon.

A’Nylah Zamora Barnes, who was murdered March 31, was determined to have died due to blunt force trauma to her abdomen, her autopsy report shows from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Rodgerick Alando Jones, 31, was originally arrested on April 5 and was being held at the Wayne County Detention Center with no bond for an open count of murder regarding Barnes, waiting for his first court appearance.

Following the autopsy release, Jones was charged with murder and arrested for the homicide.

