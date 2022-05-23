BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — A home that had once been filled with family and memories is unrecognizable after a house fire.

Officials are working to find out what caused this fire on Claire-Mont Drive in Browns Summit just before 4 a.m. They believe that the home may be a total loss.

The family who lost their home says that someone was watching over them this morning.

“I just think it was God that woke us up. We didn’t hear any alarms, no smoke, just the doorbell over and over. Nobody was outside when we got outside,” Sharol Donnell said.

Sharol, her husband and their two children woke up just in time to get out as flames began consuming their home, saying that the doorbell ringing woke them up. Neighbors on their street have offered their support, but no one seems to know who rang the doorbell.

“You just feel so much love from people in the worst of times, and this is the worst of times but we are still here and I’m thanking God we are still here,” Donnell said.

Family woken by ringing doorbell in time to escape Browns Summit housefire

Family woken by ringing doorbell in time to escape Browns Summit housefire

Family woken by ringing doorbell in time to escape Browns Summit housefire

Family woken by ringing doorbell in time to escape Browns Summit housefire

Family woken by ringing doorbell in time to escape Browns Summit housefire

Family woken by ringing doorbell in time to escape Browns Summit housefire

Family woken by ringing doorbell in time to escape Browns Summit housefire

Family woken by ringing doorbell in time to escape Browns Summit housefire





The destruction wasn’t just the house, with cars under the carport damaged as well. However, the family was able to recover a few special keepsakes.

Donnell said her son found something important in the rubble. “His baseball team and won the championship last year and they had just gave them their rings on Monday at an awards ceremony and they were able to retrieve his ring out of the fire.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say it appears to have started at the back of the house. The Red Cross are working with the family.