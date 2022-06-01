GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Strangers jumped into action to save a woman’s life seconds after her car crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

“God put us there for a reason,” said Danny Weiss, who rescued the driver. “I was very fortunate to get her out.”

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a car crossed left of center on Alamance Church Road, went down an embankment and hit a tree near NC 62 around 11:30 a.m. on May 17.

The crash happened steps away from where Weiss and his co-worker were working on cable lines.

“We heard something. It sounded like a motorcycle,” he said. “I saw car parts flying, so I knew something was up.”

The 29-year-old driver was still in the car.

“I went out the back of the van, and I hollered at Randy to call 911 and grab all the fire extinguishers he could find,” Weiss said. “There was really nobody else around us right then.”

The metal was mangled, and windows were busted out.

“When the fire started coming through underneath the hood is when I knew I better get her out of there,” he said.

He ran to check on her when seconds meant the difference between life and death.

“I kind of moved her a little bit,” Weiss said. “There was no response, and then I tried to open the driver’s door, and it was jammed.”

He was able to open the passenger side door.

“I was able to get the rest of the seatbelt off of her, and I started moving her just a little bit to see if I could get a response…didn’t get anything,” he said. “She was just limp.”

He managed to pull her through the car.

“We picked her up and moved her two more times back away from the car,” Weiss said. “After we did that, the car took off, and it was just total fire.”

Weiss told FOX8 the car burst into flames before first responders arrived.

“It seemed like it all caved in on itself,” he said. “There was nothing left of that car.”

The driver was checked out at a local hospital. She is now recovering at home.

She shared this statement with FOX8:

“I am so very thankful for Danny and others who risked their own lives to save mine. Without a doubt, God spared my life by having the right people in the right place at the right time.”

N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated and did not determine a cause for the crash. Speed was not a factor.

“It was only by the grace of God that everything worked out,” Weiss said. “I’m just so happy that she’s okay.”

The driver was cited for failure to maintain lane control.