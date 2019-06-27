Gloucester-based contract worker electrocuted at Raleigh elementary school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A contract worker was electrocuted Wednesday while working at Lead Mine Elementary School, officials confirmed.

A call concerning an electrocution was made from the school, located at 8301 Old Lead Mine Rd., just before 1 p.m., police confirmed.

An employee of Unique Environmental Energy Services Inc., based in Gloucester, and was working alone in the plant room when he died, the North Carolina Department of Labor said.

A coworker found the victim.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating the worker’s death.

CBS 17 contacted Unique Environmental Energy Services who say they have no comment at this time.