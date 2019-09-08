Glass home in NC survives Hurricane Dorian without a scratch

KURE BEACH, N.C. (NBC) — Despite high winds, a glass house on North Carolina’s Kure Beach survived Hurricane Dorian without a scratch.

The 5,000 square foot oceanfront home took the brunt of Dorian as it moved through new Hanover County.

The home’s owners rode out the storm at home.

They say the never felt in danger knowing that the glass home can withstand winds up to 160 miles an hour.

Dorrie McGonigal said, “no, I never got to a point, that point that I was nervous. You got the wind gust and feel the rumble and everything, but that’s what it does and so we were pretty confident.”

Bill McGonigal said, “with the glass it wasn’t too bad just the gusts. You could really tell when the gusts would come by. But in steady wind it really didn’t notice, but I mean it’s like anything else you know you’re gonna hear it here and there. You know I don’t think it’s any different then staying in any other house. It’s just you could see it all.”