Girl with rare health condition getting support from NC community through T-shirt drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities coming together to help their own is what makes Eastern North Carolina so special.

That message is on full display at Chicod School in Greenville. It’s where an art club class created T-shirts that could help change the life of the Thompson family, especially six-year-old Clara Thompson.

“She’s a miracle,” explained Janna Thompson, Clara’s mother.

There’s something that draws anyone who meets Clara to her. It might be her smile or her laugh. Clara’s personality is infectious.

“She lights up a room. You always know when Clara is there,” Janna said.

“She’s always enthusiastic to be here and she really helps the other kids be better,” Chicod art teacher Kathryn Bello said.

Clara has every reason to be enthusiastic.

“She actually was not predicted to live past four days and was diagnosed at about six months old with a rare genetic condition,” Janna said.

Clara was born with holes in her heart and diagnosed with Distal 18Q Microdeletion.

“Her body just glitches sometimes,” Janna explained. ‘It kind of it goes offline almost like a computer does.”

Doctors told Clara’s parents she would never walk or talk.

“In some ways they’re right. Instead of walking, she dances. River dancing is her new skill. Instead of talking, she loves to sing. She speaks in paragraphs,” Janna said.

It’s in Bello’s art class where Clara is doing what others thought might be impossible.

“I want to teach the kids that they can use their talents to encourage others and to be kind to others,” Bello said.

It’s that beautiful message that Bello decorated the students in art club with in the form of a T-shirt design. It’s the reason they created a fundraiser.

The goal is to sell 500 T-shirts. The shirts were designed by an art club student. Money raised goes to helping Clara get a service dog. We’re told Clara’s service dog is reserved and could be home by Christmas.

“My shirt is going to save up for my service dog,” Clara said.

“We are a community school,” Bello said. “The parents and the kids all rally around each other and help each other out.”

The medical alert dog could help change this family’s life and have an impact on Clara daily.

“From the time that she first presents with an issue until when her heart stops, we’ve timed at 37 minutes,” Janna explained. “This dog gets ahead of these crashes and can alert us depending on what might be causing them, you know, hours in advance … and she stays out of the hospital. We’re not caught off guard.”

The fundraiser ends on Thursday. If you’d like to get a shirt you can send an email to Chicodservicedog@gmail.com. If you’d like to donate to Clara’s Service Dog Fund, you can do that by clicking here.

For more on Clara’s story, you can visit Projectshineproject.com or go to the Friends of Clara Thompson Facebook page.