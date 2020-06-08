Gates County to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing for residents

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County officials are prepping for a drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in the next couple of weeks.

Albemarle Regional Health Services and Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center have partnered with Mako Medical Laboratories of Raleigh, NC to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on June 25.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be by appointment only for anyone 10-years-old or older; with or without insurance.

Test results notification will be with 72 hours post event.

Officials say arrangements have been made to cover the cost for patients who are uninsured and there will be no out-of-pocket cost for anyone.

To make an appointment, call 252-862-4933 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

