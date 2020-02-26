Gates County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying person who stole thousands from gas station

GATESVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for help identifying a person who broke into the Family Foods gas station in Corapeake.
The sheriff’s office says the person broke in and stole several thousand dollars from the store.
The sheriff’s office is on the lookout for the man pictures in the pictures below.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Gates County Sheriff at (252) -357-0210.
