Gates County Sheriff’s Office investigating after reports of man trying to lure children

GATES COUNTY, NC. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to reports of a possible predator lurking in the woods.

Officials say a man was hiding in the woods allegedly threatening and trying to kidnap children.

It’s giving both kids and parents off Daniels Road in the town of Corapeake an uneasy feeling.

When someone reports that there may be someone out who is not looking out for children’s best interest, Sheriff Ray Campbell says law enforcement goes on high alert.

“My deputy was dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning to [over] by Elizabeth Drive trailer park,” Campbell said.

He says the man, described as a white male with gray hair and a gray beard, spoke to children, who then ran away.

Lisa Henderson says it was her child who reported seeing the man in the woods.

“She said that the man was over … by a box in the field and that he started approaching them and they ran, and by the time they got to my driveway he had made a comment that he would be back to get her,” said Henderson.

Bilee Grimes, who also lives in the neighborhood, says this is not the first incident they’ve seen something.

“It’s scary with the kids, I got little boys,” she said.

But she feels better seeing the deputies out looking in the woods.

“I take this very very seriously because I was a school resource officer for years and I love my kids … this is very serious to us,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the patrols will continue, but he needs help from the community.

If you see suspicious activity in that area, please contact the sheriffs office. Don’t put stuff out on Facebook. Please call us and I’ll get a deputy out there,” he said.

The sheriff says they are still investigating. They will work to see if they can find any clues in the woods. They ask if you see anything to contact them with any information.

Latest Posts: