Gates County Sheriffs need help identifying 2 women possibly involved in home break-in

North Carolina

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who may be involved in the theft of multiple items from a home last week.

On Friday, August 14, and Monday, August 17, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. two women broke into a residence stealing various items including a pressure washer and vacuum cleaner.

Deputies say the pictures below show the two women believed to be involved. One of them appears to be driving a Dodge Charger with Virginia 30-day tags and the other appears to be driving a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gates County Sheriff’s Office at 252-357-0210.

