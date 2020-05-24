Gates County Sheriff’s found dog on Paige Riddick Road in NC; need help locating owner

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating the owner of a lost dog found Sunday afternoon.

The dog was found around 4 p.m. on Paige Riddick Road in Gates, North Carolina.

The dog is wearing a red collar; however, no identifying information could be found on the collar.

Anyone with information can contact the Gates County Sheriff’s Office at 252-357-0210.





