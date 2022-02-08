Gates County Schools vote to make masks optional with conditions

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Board of Education has voted to make masks optional for students and staff in grades K through 12.

The board voted unanimously on Monday with the rule set to go in effect on Feb. 14, however the rule will have some stipulations.

In a statement from Superintendent Dr. Barry Williams, the board listed conditions for the rule to remain:

School metrics for COVID-10 cases/quarantines must remain at 5% or under for students and staff

If more than 5% of students and staff at a school are quarantined, the school will return to manatory masks for 7 consecutive days

By federal executive order, masks will continue to be mandatory for all students and staff on school buses.

School administrators say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, North Carolina health officials reported a daily positivity rate of 23.4% across the state with 4,648 new cases on Tuesday alone.

3,956 people in North Carolina are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Gates County has recorded 1,756 cases and 19 Covid-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/.