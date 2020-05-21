Gates County reports first COVID-19 death

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Health officials in Gates County have reported the county‘s first death related to COVID-19.

Officials with Albemarle Regional Health Services say the resident was over the age of 65 and died from complications related to the virus.

No further information on their identity will be released.

In the same news release, ARHS also said there has been another COVID-19 death in a Pasquotank County resident, which is in addition to two deaths announced by Pasquotank — Camden — Elizabeth City Emergency Management on Sunday.

Gates County currently has 14 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those include three active, 10 recovered and one death.

Pasquotank has 93 lab-confirmed cases, including 27 active, 58 recovered and eight deaths.

Camden County has 3 lab-confirmed cases, including one active and two recovered.

Latest Posts: