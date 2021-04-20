Gates County man accused of cashing fraudulent check

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Gates County was arrested after deputies say he tried to cash a fraudulent check.

According to the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, the man identified as Zachary Breasette attempted to cash the fraudulent check at the Southern Bank in Gatesville.

A quick-thinking bank teller was able to recognize the check in time and bank officials called the sheriff’s office.

Authorities arrested Breasette without incident. He is has been charged with felony uttering forged endorsement.

The sheriff’s office used the incident as a warning and asked residents to be mindful when handling checks.