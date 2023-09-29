GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — “Saving Babies One Box at a Time” are the words etched on the side of the Safe Haven Baby Box.

It’s meant to allow parents to safely, legally and anonymously surrender an infant.

A box now sits in Gates County, only the second in North Carolina.

This type of baby box has seen success in Indiana. The founder of Safe Haven Baby Box said the state hasn’t seen an infant death from illegal abandonment since the box launched.

“They are seeing the success that’s what they are seeing, said Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc. “Unfortunately, success means we are saving babies in boxes and not finding them in dumpsters and trash cans which is a good thing,”

It’s why a couple of residents wanted to have one in their community.

“We want to help moms in crisis and this is how we thought we could best do it,” said Susan Westfall, Gates County Rescue & EMS chaplain and AEMT.

They ran with the idea, but first, they needed the money to install it.

“Different variety of donors and (in) less than two years, we raised a lot of money,” Westfall said.

Now, the heated box is located on the side of the Gates County Rescue & EMS (16 US-158, Gatesville, NC 27938).

A parent can surrender an infant up to seven days old, per North Carolina state law.

They can come to the box and place the baby inside.

“It’s at a 24/7 facility,” Westfall said. “Dispatch is notified. We are notified. We are going to take care of the baby and get it to a local hospital.”

North Carolina’s Department of Social Services will then get involved.

Before this box popped up, the closest one was located in Ashe County, in the western part of the state.

The hope is that this location can help people on the east side of North Carolina all the way up to Hampton Roads.

“For all the surrounding counties, there should never be another news report of a baby left abandoned in a trashcan, dumpster or the side of the road,” Westfall said. “There are absolutely no excuses because they can drive nine miles south and find us.”

If you or someone you know need help, you can call 1-888-510-BABY (2229). The National Safe Haven Alliance also has resources for parents, click here for more.

Safe Haven also has a crisis line that you can call at 1-866-99BABY1 and resources online.

NC Department of Health and Human Services outlines the state law and resources for parents.

Virginia Department of Social Services outlines Virginia law and resources for parents.