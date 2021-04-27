Gates County HS senior feels community support as he recovers from ATV accident

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — For Gates County High School senior 18-year-old Micah Brooks, a race with his little cousin on ATVs turned his life upside down earlier this month during spring break.

“I used my arms instead of leaning into the turn and it just kept going straight and I went right into the ditch,” said Micah.

Micah says he remembers a woman who drove by the accident stopped and tried to help, but when she tried to help him get up, he says his body wasn’t responding.

“I was like alright this is the part where you get up and walk like okay. Anytime now,” Micah Brooks joked as he recounted the experience.

Micah Brooks’ parents Kristal and Lee Brooks say he was rushed to the hospital where the doctors gave them the diagnosis.

“The probability of him regaining feeling in those lower extremities was little to none was the doctors reporting,” said Kristal Brooks.

Against the odds, Micah Brooks is ready to do what it takes to make that small chance his reality so he can fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot.

His community is right there behind him, helping raise money so his family can afford to send him to a special rehab center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Two of those community members, Cindy Smith Barber and Susan Brown, who both work in Gates County schools, got to work quickly when they got wind of what happened. Smith started a GoFundMe fundraiser that’s now reached its goal of $10,000.

“I’ve been contacted by others who want to contribute, so I’m going to open it up and increase the [goal] amount,” said Smith Barber.

Susan Brown got the fellowship of Christian athletes together, of which Micah Brown is a member, and started selling tickets with a goal of 3,000 tickets.

“We immediately launched a plan for a dinner benefit for him on May 24,” Susan Brown said.

Others have coordinated car washes and other types of fundraisers like meals, for example.

Micah Brown and his parents say the love has been overwhelming.

“I really do want to show people even though you can be in what’s supposed to be a bad situation, [it] doesn’t have to be a bad situation. You can do whatever you need to do and whatever you want to do and whatever you put your mind to,” Micah Brown said with a smile.

With the power of God, the love of his family, and the strength of the community, Micah Brown says the odds are in his favor.

“This isn’t the finale, it’s a cliffhanger. I think that’s the strength behind why I keep pushing,” Micah Brown stated.

Micah and his mom are scheduled to go to the special rehab center in Atlanta called the Shepherd Center next week. The rehabilitation could last five to nine weeks.

If you’re interested in donating to the GoFundMe page click here.

If you’d like to contribute to a silent auction on Facebook or reach out to someone to purchase a ticket for the benefit on May 24, or find information about ongoing fundraisers through a Facebook group for Micah, click here.