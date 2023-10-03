GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a high speed pursuit.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle at the China King on US-158 and Soney Lane.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, the people inside the vehicle took off, officials say. This led to a high-speed pursuit until the driver of the vehicle tried to make a sharp turn and crashed at US-158 and Clay Hill Road.

One person was arrested and there was a manhunt for the three others inside the vehicle. Two of the suspects were later taken into custody. Deputies say they are still searching for the fourth suspect.

Gates County Deputies are being assisted by Rangers from Mill Pond State Park, N.C. Highway Patrol and K-9 units from Hertford County.

