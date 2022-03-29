GASTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A Gaston man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home outside town on Monday, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office says.

30-year-old Ricky Lamar Douglas Jr. was found around 5 p.m. after deputies responded to a house on Warner Bridge Road.

No other information in the case has been shared, but the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611 or Crime Stoppers at 252-534-1110.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.