ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning.

Pasquotank County officials say the natural gas leak is at the intersection of E. Grice and S. Road Street.

Businesses in the immediate area have been evacuated and Piedmont Natural Gas is on site. As of 9:45 a.m., Piedmont was still waiting on additional crew members to arrive before securing the leak.

S. Road is closed from Church Street to Ehringhaus Street.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.