GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Funeral arrangements for the Greenville doctor who was killed in a vehicle crash last Sunday have been announced.

The funeral for Dr. Roger McMurray will take place at Unity Church in Greenville on Friday at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1-2:30 p.m.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said McMurray, 45, and Gregory J. Harman, 53, of Raleigh, were killed after they stopped to help at a scene along I-87 east of Raleigh. The initial crash involved a black Cadillac SUV that had traveled off the road to the right and collided with a ditch.

The two who were trying to help were standing on the side of the highway when another driver crashed, hitting them, troopers said.

McMurray was a family medicine doctor for Physicians East in Greenville.

Erik Rivas, 46, of Wendell was driving a 2001 Ford pickup truck heading southbound at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control, ran off the right side of the highway, and hit the two pedestrians, troopers said. Rivas was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle, and exceeding a safe speed, officials said.