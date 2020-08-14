Funeral scheduled for Cannon Hinnant, 5, who was fatally shot in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A funeral is being held for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Wilson.

Cannon Hinnant

Services are scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. for Cannon Hinnant. Details about the service were also mentioned in Cannon’s obituary.

Darius N. Sessoms of Wilson was named a suspect in the killing immediately following the death of Hinnant, Wilson police said.

Sessoms was captured Monday at a residence in Goldsboro. The Wilson Police Department thanked the U.S. Marshals, Goldsboro police, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Sessoms was charged with first-degree murder and received no bond.

Darius N. Sessoms

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Archers Road, which is in the northern part of the city, according to police.

Family members said Cannon was riding his bicycle when he was shot and killed along Archers Road on Sunday.

Officers arrived to find Hinnant suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS workers and police began “performing lifesaving efforts” at the scene, police said.

Hinnant was taken to Wilson Medical Center but later died, police said.

