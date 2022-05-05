No ID or proof of income is required.

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A free mobile food pantry is coming to Currituck County on the first Friday of each month.

The food pantry, sponsored by the Food Bank of the Albemarle, is a free distribution of fresh produce and non-perishable items. It is specifically meant for low-income families.

Each Friday, the mobile food pantry will distribute food at three sites across the city:

When arriving at the distribution, guests are asked to stay in their cars and follow the instructions from staff.

Food is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.