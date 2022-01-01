Fourth victim shot in 2 hours in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people were shot in a two-hour span to ring in the New Year in Durham.

The latest gunshot victim in Durham happened just after midnight on Saturday in the 2900 block of Carolyn Drive after he was grazed by a bullet.

Durham police said it is currently an active investigation and did not confirm where the man was grazed.

Additionally, at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fiske Street, two other men were shot and showed up at a local hospital a short time later.

Police said they are investigating the shooting and that it actually happened in a neighborhood off N. Miami Boulevard just north of Holloway Street, despite where it was reported.

One victim was seriously injured in the shooting, while the other victim appeared to suffer injuries that are non-life-threatening, police said in an email.

This shooting, like the one off of Carolyn Drive, is also under investigation, and no other details are available as of Saturday morning, including the ages or identifications of the victims.

Finally, a woman was the third gunshot victim of the night when she was shot approximately 40 minutes after the double shooting occurred in the neighborhood off of N. Miami Boulevard.

A woman, who has also yet to be identified, suffered life-threatening injuries in the 1500 block of Robinhood Road, that is within blocks of the double shooting.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not said if the shootings are connected at this time.

Rodney Overton contributed to this article.