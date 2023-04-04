MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – Fort Raleigh is seeking assistance in identifying suspects responsible for the recent crime at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site.

National Park Service employees and partners over the past several weeks have noticed an increase in vandalism, theft and attempted theft of government property.

The recent crimes include:

March 24, vandalism and an attempted theft happened at Fort Raleigh’s Waterside Theatre.

March 13, a National Park Service Arrowhead was stolen from the entrance of Fort Raleigh

February 27, an attempted break-in during overnight hours happened at a Fort Raleigh building.

If you have any information regarding theft of government signs or attempted break-ins at Fort Raleigh, contact Deputy Chief Ranger Mike Henry at mike_henry@nps.gov.

As a reminder, Fort Raleigh visitors and neighbors may report illegal or suspicious activity to Dare County dispatch at 252-473-3444.