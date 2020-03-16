Food truck explosion in North Carolina caught on camera

Breaking News
Peninsula Health District reports second COVID-19 death in Virginia
by: WCNC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC/NBC News) — Cell phone video captured the moment a food truck exploded on a busy street in Charlotte, North Carolina’s South End neighborhood late Saturday evening.  

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the food truck was a converted passenger van. 

Charlotte Fire says one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officials have deemed the fire accidental.

