Food truck explosion in North Carolina caught on camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC/NBC News) — Cell phone video captured the moment a food truck exploded on a busy street in Charlotte, North Carolina’s South End neighborhood late Saturday evening.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the food truck was a converted passenger van.
Charlotte Fire says one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials have deemed the fire accidental.
